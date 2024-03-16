Home / India News / Assam secured over Rs 13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM Sarma

Assam secured over Rs 13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM Sarma

In last 14 months, through this policy, Assam has secured investments of Rs 13,364 crore and 17,700 jobs, the chief minister said

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam has secured investments to the tune of Rs 13,364 crore with employment generation for more than 17,000 people in the last 14 months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the state cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The IIPA was amended in 2023 to attract mega investments of Rs 100 crore and more, with permanent jobs for 200 or more, he said in a post on X on Friday.

While MoUs for 14 of these proposals were signed earlier, seven agreements were inked on Friday, he said.

"In January 2023, we announced a policy to customise incentives for mega investors. Today, 7 more firms committed to create 6,500 jobs through Rs 2,000 cr of investment," Sarma said.

In last 14 months, through this policy, Assam has secured investments of Rs 13,364 crore and 17,700 jobs, the chief minister said.

Among the companies that have entered into MoUs so far are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Topcem India LLP, officials said.

Also Read

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Assam govt increases minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18: Sarma

Himanta's wife files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi

Varun Beverages to expand capacities of juices, value-added dairy items

Will resign if anyone who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship: Himanta

Delhi court grants bail to CM Kejriwal in case of skipping ED summons

HC appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU polls

CM Mamata's health is stable, undergoing fast recovery, say doctors

More than 10 mn households registered under rooftop solar scheme: PM Modi

LIVE: Nyay Yatra's closing to feature INDIA bloc leaders, says Nana Patole

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamIndia's infrastructureNorth EastBJP

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story