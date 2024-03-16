LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in K'taka today with rally on Kharge's home turf

PM Modi will formally begin BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on Saturday. The Prime Minister will start the campaign from Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf -- Kalaburgi.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 today at 3 PM. Other than this, the poll body will also annouce the dates for Assembly elections for some poll-bound states. Political parties, including the two main national parties namely BJP and Congress, have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.
Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of Indian terrotory and people residing in the area are Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. While talking about the PoK, the minister also defended the government's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. He said that the law was introduced to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Following the central government's decision to hike the dearness allowance of its employees, state governments one after another are joining the centre in doing the same. The latest to join the bandwagon is Chhattisgarh as CM Vishnu Deo Sai said there will be a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government officials in the state. Additionally, CM Sai hailed 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), and said the promise of procuring 21 quintals of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal has been fulfilled.
US Senator questions social media firms about preparations for elections in India
American Senator, Michael Bennet on Friday asked the US social media companies about their preparations for elections in India, where social media platforms, including Meta-owned WhatsApp, have a long track record of amplifying misleading and false content.
10:01 AM
India abstains in UNGA on Pakistan's draft resolution, cos-sponsored by China on Islamophobia
India abstained in the UN General Assembly on resolution presented by Pakistan which was co-sponsored by China on Islamophobia. India stressed on the need to eradicate the prevalence of religiophobia against Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other faiths facing violence and discrimination must also be acknowledged.
9:53 AM
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi to address rally in Telangana
PM Modi is set to formally begin BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on Saturday. PM will addresss a public gathering at Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf -- Kalaburagi.
9:34 AM
Over ten milion households registered under rooftop solar scheme for free electricity: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi said that more than ten million households have already registered under the rooftop solar scheme 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. PM lauded the scheme and called it "outstanding news".
9:21 AM
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,100, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,900.
9:01 AM
Ahead of LS polls, Chattisgarh govt announces 4% hike in DA for state employees
Following the central government's decision to hike the dearness allowance of its employees, state governments one after another are joining the centre in doing the same. The latest to join the bandwagon is Chhattisgarh as CM Vishnu Deo Sai said there will be a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government officials in the state. Additionally, CM Sai hailed 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), and said the promise of procuring 21 quintals of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal has been fulfilled.
8:54 AM
Pok part of India, its citizens are Indians irrespective of religion: HM Amit Shah
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of Indian terrotory and people residing in the area are Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. While talking about the PoK, the minister also defended the government's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. He said that the law was introduced to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
8:50 AM
Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha elections schedule today
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 today at 3 PM. Other than this, the poll body will also annouce the dates for Assembly elections for some poll-bound states. Political parties, including the two main national parties namely BJP and Congress, have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.
Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.