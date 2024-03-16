LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in K'taka today with rally on Kharge's home turf

PM Modi will formally begin BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on Saturday. The Prime Minister will start the campaign from Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf -- Kalaburgi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 today at 3 PM. Other than this, the poll body will also annouce the dates for Assembly elections for some poll-bound states. Political parties, including the two main national parties namely BJP and Congress, have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.