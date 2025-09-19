Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as the 'Heartthrob of Assam', died on Friday while scuba diving in Singapore, PTI reported, citing North East Festival organisers.
Garg, 52, is survived by his wife. According to the report, Garg experienced breathing difficulties during scuba diving, following which he was taken to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit during treatment.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.
He had travelled to Singapore to attend the three-day festival, scheduled to begin on Friday.
Garg was widely known for his hit songs like Ya Ali, Puwar Hahit Sesa Botah, and Dilruba, which earned him a massive following across India and the Northeast.
'Magical voice, stalwart of Assam’s culture': Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the death of the musician, saying that a magical voice has forever gone silent.
"Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam... Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled."
"Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him," he added.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also expressed shock at the passing of Garg.
"Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Assam’s beloved son and musical icon, Zubeen Garg. His music touched millions, capturing the spirit of Assam and giving voice to the emotions of the people. For decades, he stood as a cultural force, an artist whose songs will continue to inspire and unite," Gogoi said, adding that the "untimely loss leaves a deep void in our musical and cultural life".
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.