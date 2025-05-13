9 held in illicit liquor case, DSP, SHO Majitha suspended: Punjab DGP

A total of nine accused have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor case, where 14 people have died in Amritsar's Majitha and several have been hospitalised, an official said on Tuesday, adding that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) Majitha have been suspended for "gross negligence".

According to Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab police have arrested nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket, and the investigation to uncover the entire modus operandi of the illicit liquor trade was underway.

"Nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket and several local distributors, have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor trade. Methanol, after being procured online, was used for spurious liquor manufacture. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice," DGP Yadav posted on X.

He said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Excise Act.

"FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS & Excise Act. DSP Subdivision Majitha & SHO Police Station Majitha have been suspended for gross negligence. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against the delinquents," the DGP added.

DGP Yadav said that the Punjab police remains committed to dismantling illicit liquor networks and stands united in grief with those who have lost their loved ones.

"Punjab Police remains unwavering in its commitment to dismantling illicit liquor networks and holding negligent officials accountable. We all stand united in grief--and in our resolve to ensure justice is served and such tragedies are prevented in the future," he added.

The condition of at least four people among those admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after they consumed spurious liquor has deteriorated further, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Nearly 14 people from five villages in the Majitha block of Amritsar had died after consuming the illicit liquor, and the toll is likely to increase as the condition of some of those admitted is said to be critical.

Swarnjeet Dhawan, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Civil Hospital Amritsar, said that the hospital authorities were waiting to conduct a post-mortem of the deceased.

"We are waiting for police papers to conduct the post-mortem. This is a very unfortunate incident. People are still not aware of the consequences of consuming spurious liquor," SMO Dhawan told ANI.

The civil administration, along with the police, are going door-to-door in villages to take stock of people who might have consumed the spurious liquor and ensure that they are provided with timely treatment.

The administration is making efforts to avoid further casualties in the illicit liquor case. Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened in five villages under the Majitha block in Amritsar.