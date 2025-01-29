At least 30 killed, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede, says DIG Krishna

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days

Rescue operation are underway after a stampede occurred on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. 

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

