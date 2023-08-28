Home / India News / At least 6.5% Covid-19 patients died post discharge, shows ICMR data

Published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the investigation aimed to understand the factors contributing to post-discharge mortality among Covid-19 patients

Sohini Das Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
At least 6.5 per cent of Covid-19 patients died and 17.1 per cent reported persistent health issues for one year after being discharged from hospital, a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed.

ICMR has been maintaining the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 at 31 centres across the country, where all hospitalised Covid-19 patients were periodically contacted by telephone until one year after discharge. Data collected until February 2023 were included in this analysis.

It was observed that of the 14,419 participants contacted at least once in one year after discharge from hospital, 942 (6.5 per cent) all-cause mortality was reported.

Published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the investigation aimed to understand the factors contributing to post-discharge mortality among Covid-19 patients. The study focused on individuals aged 18–45 years.

The study found a higher chance of dying within one year after discharge in males, those more than 40 years of age, those with comorbidities, and in those who had moderate to severe Covid-19 disease to begin with. On the other hand, vaccination prior to the Covid-19 infection (at least a single dose) provided 60 per cent protection against post-discharge mortality.

In the 18–45 age group, a history of moderate-to-severe Covid-19 and the presence of any comorbidities were connected to higher odds of post-discharge mortality. Around 17.1 per cent of participants reported a Post-Covid Condition (PCC), indicating persistent health issues post-recovery.

Topics :CoronavirusICMR

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

