"Congress and BRS are collaborating with an agenda and accusing BJP of having an understanding with BRS. Let me clarify, we have no intention to join hands with BRS," said Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Telangana to work towards countering narratives from Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

During a brief meeting with senior BJP leaders, including state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, vice-president D K Aruna, and parliamentary board member K Laxman, Shah discussed the party's strategy, according to the report.

Previously, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that BRS was in alliance with the BJP. Responding to this, Shah clarified that his party has no current or future plans to collaborate with BRS.

"We cannot share the dais with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. So where is the question of forming an alliance? We will never align ourselves with BRS, which has close ties with the Majlis," Shah emphasised.

Instead, he accused Congress of secretly coordinating with BRS, stating that the two parties are moving in sync and will likely form an alliance after the Assembly elections. "Both Congress and BRS have an agenda, and they are accusing the BJP of understanding with BRS. Let's be clear; we have no intention of partnering with BRS," Shah added.

Shah is also reported to have encouraged BJP workers to put in their best efforts to ensure the party's success in the upcoming elections. The report did not mention any discussion regarding a prospective list of party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The current Telangana Assembly will complete its term in January 2024, with elections likely scheduled for December 2023. The Assembly comprises 119 seats, while the state's legislative council has 40 seats.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

