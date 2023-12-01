Home / India News / Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

"Since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU, they're not answerable to the Delhi government for the judicious utilisation of funds," she said

Atishi Marlena
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the Centre flagging "irregularities" in 12 colleges of the Delhi University that are funded by the city government.

In her letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, she said, "The Delhi government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer."

"Since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU, they're not answerable to the Delhi government for the judicious utilisation of funds," she said.

She suggested that the 12 colleges can be merged and brought under the Delhi government or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them.

There was no immediate reaction from the university on the matter.

Atishi Marlena Delhi University

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

