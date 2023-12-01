Home / India News / NIA books 8 for supplying explosives, drones to CPI (Maoist) in Telangana

NIA books 8 for supplying explosives, drones to CPI (Maoist) in Telangana

The official said investigations have further revealed that the courier trio of Punem, Devanuri and Vollepogula had purchased and supplied a drilling machine to the Maoists in March

National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted eight accused in Telangana for allegedly supplying explosives, drones and other equipment to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) for attacking security forces in the Maoist-affected areas of the country, an official said.

All the eight accused are in custody following their arrest under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Telangana Public Security Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While three of them, working as couriers for the proscribed outfit, were nabbed on their way to supply the explosives, drones and a lathe machine, the others were apprehended subsequently, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said investigations have revealed that the explosive material recovered from the possession of the three arrested -- Punem Nageswar Rao, Devanuri Mallikarjun Rao and Vollepogula Umashankar -- was originally supplied to them by accused Jannu Koti, Arepalli Srikanth, Tallapalli Arogyam and Bontha Mahender.

The latter four had procured the stuff from Sonaboina Kumaraswamy, who held a licence for dealing in explosives, the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have further revealed that the courier trio of Punem, Devanuri and Vollepogula had purchased and supplied a drilling machine to the Maoists in March.

They had further purchased a lathe machine in May for delivery to CPI (Maoist), a Left-wing extremist organisation involved in various terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

The official said these accused had also purchased a drone for the Maoists in May intended for spying on the activities of security forces inside the forest.

They further received explosive materials, meant to unleash violent attacks on security forces, from their co-accused, to be supplied to the accused underground Maoists, the spokesperson said.

The official said the cache that the three accused were carrying at the time of their arrest was intended for use in manufacturing of country-made arms, to be deployed against the security forces in India's Maoist-affected areas.

The case was initially registered at Cherla police station in Telangana on June 5 and taken over by the NIA on August 3, the spokesperson said, adding further investigations to expose and demolish the CPI (Maoist) outfit's nefarious anti-India designs are in progress.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US: Report

Rich nations should reduce their carbon footprint 'well before' 2050: PM

Make India leading power in medical research, health care: President

Above-normal temperatures logged in most parts in December, says IMD

PM Modi meets Israeli Prez, calls for durable resolution to Palestine issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NIACPI (M)National Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story