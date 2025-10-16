AG allows contempt action against lawyer for throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

Attorney General R Venkataramani has given his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore for throwing a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B. R. Gavai, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Contempt plea to be listed after Diwali break

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, seeking an urgent listing.

“I have taken the consent of the Attorney General and am seeking a listing tomorrow,” Singh told the court. The Bench, however, observed that it would rather let the incident “die a natural death” than fuel further debates on social media.

Mehta added, “Learned AG has given consent. I would also join my learned friend and request your lordship to take up the contempt. It is constitutional integrity which is under question.” Singh further urged the court to pass a “John Doe order” to restrain online content glorifying the incident. ALSO READ: Air India crash: Pilot's father moves SC seeking court-monitored probe The Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi, questioned whether reigniting the issue was wise, given the CJI’s own decision to move on. “Hon’ble CJI has been extremely magnanimous… that shows the institution is not affected by these kinds of incidents,” Justice Kant remarked.

Bench denounces glorification and religious overtones Senior advocate Singh also objected to religious references being circulated online. “Some people say Lord Vishnu will justify it. Lord Vishnu will never justify this kind of violence. It is an insult to Lord Vishnu also,” Singh said. To this, Justice Kant observed, “Holy scriptures never condoned violence.” Singh further noted that Kishore had shown “no regret” and continued to glorify his act. He also referred to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s earlier observation describing the incident as “an affront to the institution.” Ultimately, the Bench agreed to list the contempt plea after the Diwali break.