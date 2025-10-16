Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

Latest news updates, October 16: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington.(Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted around 130 wealthy donors, corporate executives and political allies for a formal dinner at the White House, recognising their pledged contributions towards a massive new ballroom project.
 
The ballroom, estimated to cost about USD 250 million, marks the most significant renovation undertaken by Trump — a former real estate developer — during his second term in office.
 
Bulletproof glass and grand design
 
Trump said the ballroom would be “large and grand enough to hold even a presidential inauguration.” All four sides of the hall will feature bulletproof glass, designed to complement the White House’s existing architecture in colour, window shape and moulding.
 
Calling the project “phenomenal,” Trump said fundraising was progressing smoothly and projected that funds would remain even after completion.
 
“To me, there is nothing like the White House,” Trump said, adding, “It is just a special place so we have to take care of it.”
 
Corporate turnout
 
Guests — dressed in business suits and cocktail attire — dined at round tables adorned with white floral centrepieces and tall candles. The menu included heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington, and roasted Anjou pears with cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.
 
According to a White House official, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile attended the event. The Adelson Family Foundation, established by GOP donors Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon Adelson, was also represented.
 

12:40 PM

PM Modi offers prayers at Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a series of programmes and inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

12:37 PM

Gujarat cabinet expansion on October 17

The Gujarat cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be expanded on Friday, officials said. The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader earlier said, adding that nearly half of the present ministers may be replaced. "Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet will be expanded on Friday at 11.30 am," a government release said.

12:32 PM

Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, reveals her family

Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family has revealed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received following her death last week. “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the family said in a statement to American news outlet People magazine.

11:29 AM

Solicitor general seek SC order to restrain social media from airing content on shoe throwing incident

Attorney general grants consent for initiation of contempt against advocate Rakesh Kishore.

11:25 AM

UK imposes sanctions on Russian oil majors, India’s Nayara energy

The UK government on Wednesday unveiled a new package of 90 sanctions targeting leading Russian oil companies and Indian refiner Nayara Energy Limited. British authorities said Nayara had imported billions of dollars’ worth of Russian crude oil in 2024. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the measures, introduced in coordination with the UK Treasury, are intended to curb Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war funding.

9:53 AM

4 cash firm employees booked for Rs 6 lakh ATM collection fraud in Thane

Police have registered a case against four employees of a cash management company for allegedly misappropriating Rs 6.18 lakh while handling ATM collections in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday. The four accused -- a cashier, two security guards and a driver -- were tasked with collecting the remaining cash from various bank ATMs and depositing it in the company's vaults, they said. On October 13, they collected Rs 70,54,100 from various ATMs but deposited only Rs 64,35,200. The company's audit revealed a shortage of Rs 6,18,900, following which a senior representative of the cash management firm lodged a complaint against them, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.

9:36 AM

In a regional first, Uruguay passes law allowing euthanasia

Uruguay's senate has passed a law decriminalising euthanasia, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives. The move made on Wednesday makes Uruguay the first country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow euthanasia via legislation. Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalised the practice through Supreme Court decisions.

9:16 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 13,430 cr in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and participate in a host of programmes. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 13,430 crore. The projects span across key sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongress

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News