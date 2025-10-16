LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted around 130 wealthy donors, corporate executives and political allies for a formal dinner at the White House, recognising their pledged contributions towards a massive new ballroom project.

The ballroom, estimated to cost about USD 250 million, marks the most significant renovation undertaken by Trump — a former real estate developer — during his second term in office.

Bulletproof glass and grand design

Trump said the ballroom would be “large and grand enough to hold even a presidential inauguration.” All four sides of the hall will feature bulletproof glass, designed to complement the White House’s existing architecture in colour, window shape and moulding.

Calling the project “phenomenal,” Trump said fundraising was progressing smoothly and projected that funds would remain even after completion.

“To me, there is nothing like the White House,” Trump said, adding, “It is just a special place so we have to take care of it.”

Corporate turnout

Guests — dressed in business suits and cocktail attire — dined at round tables adorned with white floral centrepieces and tall candles. The menu included heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington, and roasted Anjou pears with cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.

According to a White House official, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile attended the event. The Adelson Family Foundation, established by GOP donors Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon Adelson, was also represented.