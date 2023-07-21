Home / India News / Auditors must follow process, auditing must not be ticking exercise: NFRA

Auditors must follow process, auditing must not be ticking exercise: NFRA

Highlighting the importance of financial reporting, he said that audit documentation should speak for themselves

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Audit regulator NFRA's chief Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey on Friday said auditors should follow the due process and auditing should not be just a "ticking" exercise.

Highlighting the importance of financial reporting, he said that audit documentation should speak for themselves.

"Audit should not be just ticking audit... It should be thinking audit," Pandey said.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) chief also said that trust in the reporting system is very important.

He was speaking at a conference here organised by industry body Assocham.

Topics :NFRAauditorNational Financial Reporting Authorityauditauditors

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

