Auditors must follow process, auditing must not be ticking exercise: NFRA

Audit regulator NFRA's chief Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey on Friday said auditors should follow the due process and auditing should not be just a "ticking" exercise.

Highlighting the importance of financial reporting, he said that audit documentation should speak for themselves.

"Audit should not be just ticking audit... It should be thinking audit," Pandey said.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) chief also said that trust in the reporting system is very important.

He was speaking at a conference here organised by industry body Assocham.