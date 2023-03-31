Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

Indian carriers flew an average of 372,840 passengers per day in 2022-23, which was 59.81 per cent more than in 2021-22, according to data reviewed by Business Standard.

However, the average daily domestic traffic in 2022-23 was still 3.65 per cent below the pre-pandemic peak of 2019-20. Domestic air traffic was significantly impacted by the pandemic in FY21 as well as FY22.





Within FY23, Indian carriers touched their peak in February, when they carried 431,035 domestic passengers per day. However, the numbers went down in March 2023 when airlines flew 419,388 passengers per day.

Indian carriers, such as IndiGo and Go First, have a significant number of planes grounded due to delays in the supply of engines by US-based Pratt and Whitney. Moreover, SpiceJet is currently dealing with financial issues.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Go First is currently operating about 1,536 flights per week, which is 26.3 per cent lower than in March 2022. SpiceJet is currently operating about 32.3 per cent fewer flights in March 2023 compared to March 2022, as per Cirium.

IndiGo has been able to handle the situation better as it has extended the lease period of certain operating planes and continued taking new deliveries from the European plane maker Airbus. India’s largest carrier is currently operating 12,568 flights per week, which is 18 per cent higher than March last year.