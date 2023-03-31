Home / India News / Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

India's largest carrier is currently operating 12,568 flights per week, which is 18 per cent higher than March last year

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers flew an average of 372,840 passengers per day in 2022-23, which was 59.81 per cent more than in 2021-22, according to data reviewed by Business Standard. 

However, the average daily domestic traffic in 2022-23 was still 3.65 per cent below the pre-pandemic peak of 2019-20. Domestic air traffic was significantly impacted by the pandemic in FY21 as well as FY22.

Within FY23, Indian carriers touched their peak in February, when they carried 431,035 domestic passengers per day. However, the numbers went down in March 2023 when airlines flew 419,388 passengers per day.


Indian carriers, such as IndiGo and Go First, have a significant number of planes grounded due to delays in the supply of engines by US-based Pratt and Whitney. Moreover, SpiceJet is currently dealing with financial issues.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Go First is currently operating about 1,536 flights per week, which is 26.3 per cent lower than in March 2022. SpiceJet is currently operating about 32.3 per cent fewer flights in March 2023 compared to March 2022, as per Cirium.

IndiGo has been able to handle the situation better as it has extended the lease period of certain operating planes and continued taking new deliveries from the European plane maker Airbus. India’s largest carrier is currently operating 12,568 flights per week, which is 18 per cent higher than March last year.




Topics :CoronavirusDomestic air passengersIndian carriers

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Air traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: CRISIL

Transit passengers from 6 nations also need negative Covid report: India

Passengers to get full refund when downgraded from higher cabin: DGCA

Domestic airlines flew 409,831 passengers on Sunday, highest since May 2020

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on Leaders' statement

Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch services on WhatsApp

Assam has more than 580,000 landless families: Minister Jogen Mohan

SG Tushar Mehta questions locus of individual shareholder in IBC

Next Story