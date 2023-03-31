Home / India News / Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

In the fourth of a five-part series, the IAF assures the Standing Committee on Defence that its fighter fleet is not too diverse and each fighter has its use

Ajai Shukla
Premium
Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As is the case with the Army and the Navy, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Budget allocations for the Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) are significantly lower than its projections, according to the 36th Report of the 17th Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Defence. In five of the last six years, the IAF’s revenue allocations were 20-42 per cent less than what it projected as demands for those years. Th

Topics :LCA-TejasHALDefenceIAFFighter jet

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Also Read

At least 42 fighter squadrons essential, says IAF chief VR Chaudhary

TMS Ep372: Spam calls, R&D spend, gold financing companies, LCA Tejas

Start of 'Atmanirbharta' as country explores export of Tejas Mark 1 fighter

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

TMSEp370: Air India, lithium reserve, defence stocks, fifth-gen fighter jet

India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch services on WhatsApp

Assam has more than 580,000 landless families: Minister Jogen Mohan

SG Tushar Mehta questions locus of individual shareholder in IBC

DCW issues suggestions to Centre over transgenders welfare board formation

Punjab gives nod to 25% hike in crop loss compensation due to untimely rain

Next Story