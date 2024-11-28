Aviation security alarm: 994 hoax bomb threats hit Indian airlines in 2024

As many as 1,143 hoax bomb threats were made to domestic airlines between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, with a significant spike this year, according to government data. Of these, 994 hoax threats were reported in 2024, highlighting a concerning trend in aviation security.

In a response to a query from Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol acknowledged the alarming rise in hoax bomb threat calls. “As many as 27 hoax bomb threat calls were received between August and December 2022. The number increased to 122 in 2023, while the current year alone witnessed a sharp rise, with 994 calls reported as of mid-November 2024,” Mohol said.

Mohol clarified that these hoax threats were random and not targeted at any specific stations. Despite this, the sheer volume of such calls has had a significant impact on the operations of domestic airlines.

Impact on aviation operations

In a separate statement to MP John Brittas, Mohol said the disruption caused by hoax bomb threats have led to delays and operational difficulties for several flights. The growing frequency of these threats has raised concerns over the strain they place on airport security and the broader aviation ecosystem.

To combat this growing issue, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has reinforced its security protocols. “The BCAS, as the aviation security regulator, has mandated robust measures for handling such threats. A Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) is in place, and each airport has a designated Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) to assess and respond to these threats effectively,” said Mohol.

The MoS also noted that the BCAS has issued advisories to all civil aviation stakeholders to enhance security measures and minimise the risk of unlawful interference with civil aviation.

IndiGo the most targeted airline

The data revealed that October 2024 saw the highest number of hoax calls, with a staggering 680 reports made that month. IndiGo was the airline most affected, receiving 197 hoax calls. Other major carriers targeted included Air India (191 calls), Vistara (151), Akasa Air (67), and SpiceJet (29).

Govt plans amendments for hoax threats

In response to a query from MP Sikander Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu acknowledged the lack of specific legal provisions to address hoax bomb threats. However, he reassured that the government is actively considering an amendment to the Aircraft Act, 1934, to strengthen legal safeguards.

“Under Section 3(1)(d) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, any person found communicating false information that endangers the safety of an aircraft can face life imprisonment and a fine,” Naidu said. Amendments to the Act and the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, are currently under consultation to address the evolving threats in civil aviation, he said.