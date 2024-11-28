Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi CM Atishi extends electric vehicle policy till March 31, 2025

At a press conference, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1

CM Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced several cabinet decisions, including the extension of the Delhi Electric Policy till March 31, 2025.

At a press conference here, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on Jan 1, 2024, and after will get a subsidy and road tax exemption, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she said.

Announcing another cabinet decision, the chief minister said the Delhi government has approved a grant of Rs 17 crore to the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC) for paying pending salaries to its employees.

Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

