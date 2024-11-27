Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / 994 hoax bomb threats to airlines till Nov 13 this year, says govt in RS

994 hoax bomb threats to airlines till Nov 13 this year, says govt in RS

To deal with the menace of hoax calls in a comprehensive manner, the civil aviation ministry plans to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982

indigo airlines, indigo
A total of 1,143 hoax bomb threat messages/calls were received from August 2022 till November 13, 2024. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airlines received 994 hoax bomb threats this year till November 13 and robust protocols are in place to handle such threats, the government has said.

To deal with the menace of hoax calls in a comprehensive manner, the civil aviation ministry plans to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023.

A total of 1,143 hoax bomb threat messages/calls were received from August 2022 till November 13, 2024, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol informed Rajya Sabha on November 25.

During the period from August 2022 to December 2022, there were 27 threats and the number rose to 122 last year.

From January to November 13, 2024, the total threats received stood at 994, as per the data shared by the minister in a written reply to the Upper House.

"The recent threats were hoax and no actual threat was detected at any of the airports/aircraft in India. As per assessment of BTAC, operations of some of the flights were affected," the minister said.

More From This Section

Chennai to have 450 GCCs by 2030 against current 250 centres: CBRE

Debt on major telcos hits Rs 4 trn in FY24; BSNL debt lowest at Rs 23.2k cr

New cottage and rural industries policy to create 1.2 mn jobs in Gujarat

Paper industry body flags below-cost imports, demands level playing field

Govt to launch 1st round of auction of minerals in offshore areas on Nov 28

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated robust protocols for handling such threats and Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) is in place to handle such threats.

"As a part of BTCP, every airport has a designated Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) which analyses the threat and act accordingly. As per assessment of BTAC, hoax bomb calls result in adversely affecting operations of some of the flights resulting in impact on airlines, airports and other stakeholders.

"BCAS has issued advisories to all the Civil Aviation Installations in the country to streamline security measures and to prevent any unlawful interference with civil aviation," Mohol said in another written reply.

As per Section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, if any person communicates such information which he knows to be false so as to endanger the safety of an aircraft in flight, the person shall be punished with imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine.

"Amendment in the above Act and in Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 is under consultation to make it more comprehensive as per evolving threats," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a separate written reply.

He also said no amendment to the Aircraft Act, 1934 is under consideration of the government.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Passenger claims bomb on IndiGo flight, held after nothing suspicious found

Bomb threat received on Indian Airlines flight in Kathmandu: Nepal's CAA

Ammunition cartridges found in seat pocket of Dubai-Delhi Air India flight

Hoax bomb threat halts Bihar Sampark Kranti express at UP's Gonda station

From bomb threats to cancellations: How travel insurance can protect flyers

Topics :Hoax bomb callBomb Threat Callsairline industry

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story