Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a historic Deepotsav as nearly 2.8 million diyas (oil lamps) are set to illuminate the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, in an ambitious attempt to break a Guinness World Record. The event will also feature the largest-ever aarti, with over 1,100 devotees gathering at Saryu Ghat for a synchronised prayer, aiming to secure yet another record.

“This is the first ‘Deepotsav’ following the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and every effort has been made to bestow grandeur and divinity upon this celebration. Several records are anticipated this year, and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present,” stated Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh.

Adding to the excitement, Singh noted, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend, with artists coming from many countries. This year’s highlight is the lighting of 2.8 million diyas, breaking all previous records. We will also conduct an aarti with 1,100 diyas at Saryu Ghat, with 1,100 Vedacharyas, another milestone we aim to record in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Key highlights of Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya

A grand Diwali after centuries: Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that this Diwali would be historic, as thousands of lamps will illuminate the Ram Lalla temple, marking the first festival on the site in 500 years.

Volunteer support and festive venues: With over 30,000 volunteers mobilised, diyas will adorn 55 ghats, including New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya, drawing millions of devotees and tourists to witness Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural splendour.

Guinness World Records attempt: A Guinness World Records team, led by consultant Nischal Barot, is monitoring the event, aiming to set records for the 1,100-person aarti and the lighting of 2.8 million diyas. Drones are being used to track diya counts across the ghats, marking the first Deepotsav since the Ram Temple’s completion.

Vibrant Shobha Yatra: A grand Shobha Yatra featuring 18 tableaus, with artists from six countries and 16 Indian states, is planned to showcase Ayodhya’s cultural diversity and the event’s broad impact.

Digital diya lighting initiative: Through the ‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ campaign, devotees can virtually light diyas via the Divya Ayodhya app, bringing the festival spirit to those unable to attend in person.

Enhanced security measures: Nearly 10,000 security personnel, including undercover officers, have been deployed across Ayodhya. Key routes to Ram Ki Paidi are restricted to pass holders, while LED screens provide safe viewing for up to 6,000 people at designated points.

Environment-conscious celebrations: Special low-soot lamps are used to raise environmental awareness. The Animal Husbandry Department has also committed to lighting 1,50,000 “Gau Deep” as part of the celebrations.

Temple safety and cleanliness: Wax lamps are used outside the main temple to reduce pollution. Retired Inspector General Ashu Shukla has been assigned to oversee the decoration, ensuring that the lamps do not stain or damage the temple’s structure.