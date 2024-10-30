Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr

Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0

Meanwhile, on October 31, the Prime Minister will offer floral tribute to to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations | (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his two day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district.

Later, PM Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.

These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0.

The theme for this year's programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

The 99th Common Foundation Course - Aarambh 6.0 - includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

Meanwhile, on October 31, the Prime Minister will offer floral tribute to to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from 9 States and 1 UT Police, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force, among others.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

