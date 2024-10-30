French Ambassador Mathou's mobile stolen; files e-complaint, 4 arrested

A bizarre incident happened with the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, when he went out to the vibrant market of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk for Diwali shopping with his wife on October 20.

During his visit to the popular market, the French Ambassador reported that his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket. He filed an e-complaint soon after his mobile phone went missing near Jain Mandir and the embassy notified the authorities the following day to initiate the investigation.

Soon after Delhi police received the report, they quickly formed a team to catch the suspects. Finally, the police arrested all the suspects in connection with the mobile phone theft.

The age of all the four accused is between 20 and 25. The police have also reported that the stolen mobile phone has also been recovered.

Delhi police have issued a statement that reads, "Four persons have been arrested after French Ambassador to India, Dr. Thierry Mathou filed an e-compliant that he lost his mobile phone near Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk area on 20th October. The mobile phone has been recovered."

All four suspects are residents of the trans-Yamuna area who are currently under police custody for further investigations.

The quick action by Delhi police was highly appreciated, considering the high-profile nature of the case.

Mobile phone tower robbing gang

Mobile theft is not new. Last week, the Gurugram police apprehended two individuals who were part of an interstate gang engaging in dismantling and stealing expensive remote radio units (RRU) from mobile phone towers.

According to police, the two suspects in the case–Mohammad Faizan from Wasepur in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Kasim from Arvind Nagar, Delhi–reside in Ghaziabad. The gang used to first identify vulnerable mobile towers in secluded areas and then steal the valuable equipment when it got dark.

The stolen RRUs are crucial for mobile telecommunication signal transmission and then they are smuggled abroad fetching high prices. In India, the cost of the RRU is around Rs 10 lakh.

Mumbai police return 120 phones to their owners

In another case in Mumbai, the Police traced 127 missing mobile phones and returned them to their owners, PTI reported. According to the officials, the lost devices are being traced from different parts of the country.

According to the Andheri police officials, the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) traced phones worth Rs 19 lakh. These devices were lost in the last two years.

Pramod Maga, Assistant Police Inspector (API) states that PTI reported, "These mobile phones were lost since 2022 from different locations in Andheri. We traced and recovered the phones in the last six months and returned them to their owners on the occasion of Diwali."

The official also mentioned that the stolen devices were recovered from different parts of the country such as Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. They traced them with the help of technical analysis.