Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon: Ministry of Ayush

The Union Ministry of Ayush has started making preparations to open OPD and IPD of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being run in the country as well in those which are to be opened in the future, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Mahendra Munjapara, said here on Wednesday.

Describing the 100-day programme being organised for the World Yoga Day (June 21), the minister said that today the demand for ayurveda treatment is increasing all over the world.

In order to promote the treatment of ayurveda and homeopathy, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has created a separate ministry for which a separate budget is allocated.

The government has now decided that in all the hospitals run by the Central government, including the AIIMS, along with allopathy, patients will also be given the option of getting ayurveda and homeopathy treatment.

"For this, we have decided to start OPD and IPD services of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the AIIMS in the country soon," Munjapara said.

The minister also informed that under the 100-day programme for World Yoga Day, events are being organised in different states across the country. On the 100th day, a programme will be organised at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi, while the 75th day will be marked in Assam's Dibrugarh.

The programme marking the 50th day will be organised in Jaipur on May 5, in which 20,000 people will be seen performing yoga together. All the MPs and Union ministers from Rajasthan will be present in the event.

On June 21, World Yoga Day will be celebrated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part.

