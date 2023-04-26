Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs

New Delhi
PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

Ten policemen were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," the prime minister tweeted.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

PM Modi pays tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

What is a phishing attack?

Punjab CM pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, announces street after him

Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation

Badal was a leader who fought for truth, his demise is huge jolt: Abdullah

Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

100th episode: How Mann Ki Baat has helped consolidate Brand Modi

Kerala likely to teach NCERT's omitted portions in schools syllabus

Simple Energy to launch maiden e-scooter in May, quiet on delivery schedule

Topics :Narendra ModiNaxal AttackChhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story