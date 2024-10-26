Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai police recovers weapon from accused's house

Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai police recovers weapon from accused's house

Police has recovered a total of four out of the five weapons that police reported during the preliminary investigation

Baba Siddique
Mumbai: Sunday, June 19, 2016 file photo, politician Baba Siddique during his Iftar Party, in Mumbai. Three unidentified persons fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 6:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumbai police recovered a weapon from the house of an accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, officials said on Friday.

The weapon was recovered from the house of accused Ram Fulchand Kanoujia in Raigad, Maharashtra where he was living on rent, police said.

Police has recovered a total of four out of the five weapons that police reported during the preliminary investigation.

According to police, the search for another pistol, which is an Australia made Bretta, is underway.

Police said that when the shooters' mobiles were searched, pictures of pistols were found in them. After which, after interrogation, the Crime Branch started looking for the fourth weapon.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested another accused, Sujeet Kumar from Ludhiana, taking the total arrest to 15.

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu vows action amid surge in hoax bomb threats

Delhi HC calls for random checks to enforce auto fare meter compliance

Highlights: India name squad for Test series against Aus; pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up

Meta teams up with IndiaAI to advance open source AI innovation, R&D

Uttar Pradesh estimates festival shopping to top Rs 1 trillion this year

According to the police, based on secret information the accused was arrested from Sundar Nagar area in Ludhiana and was brought to Jamalpur police station from where he was taken to Mumbai. Notably, Sujeet lives in Mumbai and had come here to his in-laws' house.

Baba Siddiqui, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Baba Siddique case: Police custody of nine accused extended till Oct 26

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to contest from Bandra East

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Staying together not their nature: Zeeshan Siddique attacks Sena (UBT)

'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

Topics :Baba SiddiqueMumbai policeMumbaiNCP

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story