Civil Aviation Minister Naidu vows action amid surge in hoax bomb threats

Amid a surge in hoax bomb threats to Indian airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed serious concern and said that the government is committed to take strict action against those responsible for these malicious acts.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "We are deeply concerned in the wake of recent hoax bomb threats disrupting air travel. I assure you that safety and security are our highest priorities, and we are committed to taking strict action against those behind these malicious acts. Let's work together to ensure safe skies for all."

On Friday, over 20 flights of various airlines reportedly received bomb threats, according to Civil Aviation sources.

Following these security alerts, IndiGo issued a statement, saying, "In line with our strict safety protocols, all necessary precautions are being taken, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and appreciate their understanding during this time."

The flights that received security threats include flight 6E 87, operating from Kozhikode to Dammam. Upon landing, the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay and all customers were safely disembarked.

"At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," IndiGo said in its statement.

These incidents add to a recent surge in such threats, disrupting operations on both domestic and international routes as authorities and airlines scramble to ensure passenger safety amidst these recurring security alerts.

More From This Section

On Thursday, 20 domestic and international IndiGo flights also received security-related warnings. In the past week alone, Indian airlines have faced more than 100 hoax bomb threats, leading to passenger inconvenience and financial losses for airlines.

In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging all states to establish a special wing of cyber commandos to address the situation.