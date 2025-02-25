Mahashivratri, one of the most significant and revered Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great devotion across the country. Consequently, banks on the day would be closed in the states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

The festival of Mahashivratri honors Lord Shiva's grace, who is regarded as the Adi Guru or the original guru from whom the Yogic tradition derives. The date of this year's Mahashivratri celebration is Wednesday, February 26. Apart from the banks, all government and private schools, as well as colleges, will be closed on February 26.

Bank holiday on Mahashivratri 2025: What banking services will be available?

In Maharashtra, public transport, hospitals and emergency response units will all continue to run normally even though banks will be closed for Mahashivratri and other regional holidays as well.

In Maharashtra, public transport, hospitals and emergency response units will all continue to run normally even though banks will be closed for Mahashivratri and other regional holidays as well. Depending on their specific rules, shopping malls, private companies, and commercial buildings are anticipated to stay open. Customers are encouraged to pay for bank-related functions ahead of time.

However, digital services like net banking will continue. Unless the bank advises customers differently (usually for maintenance work), consumers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, even though bank branches will be closed on holiday dates. If not, all bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will remain operational all year long. On some days, you can even easily initiate a fixed deposit or recurring deposit.

Bank holiday 2025: Other relevant information

A calendar with all of the bank holidays in February 2025 has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Note that not all states or areas may experience consecutive bank holidays. The total number of days indicated represents nationwide closures brought on by state-observed holidays.

For instance, during Loosong/Namsoong, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok would be closed; however, other states will not observe this holiday. In the meanwhile, banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as well as on all municipal and national holidays and birth anniversaries. On Saturdays the first, third, and fifth, all bank branches are open.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivaratri is celebrated as a symbolic event that promotes a rebirth of consciousness by banishing ignorance and darkness. On this holy night, Lord Shiva is said to have thrilled his followers with a captivating and divine dance that symbolized the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and present the Shivling with milk and flowers on the day of Mahashivratri. On February 27, the Nishita Kaal Puja, also known as the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 to 12:59 a.m.