Delhi's days grow warmer; rain to bring back cooler weather, predicts IMD

Delhi residents woke up to a warm morning with temperatures ranging between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rainfall starting on February 26, which will offer some relief from the 'unusually' high temperatures.

Delhi weather update for today

For today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 degrees Celsius and 28.99 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19 percent, with a wind speed of 13 km/h. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, with chances of cold winds, as predicted by the IMD.

Rainfall likely to bring back the cold

The IMD has stated that weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next three days, with no significant changes in temperature. However, an active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, bringing rain starting February 26. It is also expected to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir from February 26 to 28.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again on Tuesday, but remained in the 'moderate' category for a fifth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 187 at 8 am on February 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' category. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was 186, as recorded at 4 pm on February 24. In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was 198, while in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, it remained at 144 and 120, respectively.