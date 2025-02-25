LIVE: In major policy shift, US sides with Russia in Ukraine vote at UN; calls for de-escalation

Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur who was tapped to join the government-efficiency effort led by billionaire Elon Musk, announced on Monday that he is running for Ohio governor. Ramaswamy said Ohio once was an economic powerhouse and can be again with the help of a “new generation of leadership” who can direct the state through what he called a second industrial revolution by leading the country in industries such as semiconductors and aerospace. President Donald Trump “is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio,” Ramaswamy said at the first stop of an announcement tour in his hometown of Cincinnati. The CAG report will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly today after much delay. BJP's spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told ANI, "The CAG report will expose the blatant corruption of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP-da party. It is in the interests of justice that the money of the taxpayers of Delhi which was looted by Arvind Kejriwal for his personal corruption should be returned to the people of Delhi...Knowing that his corruption will be exposed in front of the public of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's 'AAP-da' party is rattled..."

On Monday, the United States aligned with Russia on a UN General Assembly draft resolution advocating de-escalation, an early end to hostilities, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. This marks a shift in Washington’s position, as it has previously supported resolutions favouring Kyiv and criticising Moscow. The change comes amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Among those backing Russia over Ukraine were Belarus, North Korea, and Sudan. The vote coincided with the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, India abstained on UNGA resolution calling for de-escalation, peaceful resolution of Ukraine war.