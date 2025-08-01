Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

In August 2025, banks will be closed on several days throughout India due to public holidays, regional festivals, and normal weekend breaks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed all of the August 2025 bank holidays below.

Depending on the state and regional calendar, banks will be closed for 15 days in India. Customers can still use online banking services like UPI, net-banking, smartphone apps, and ATMs as usual, even if bank branches will remain closed on certain days.

List of bank holidays in August 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar states that banks will observe three types of holidays: the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and the Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In some states, there may be additional regional holidays like Teej, Hartalika, and Onam that are centred on regional celebrations. In August 2025, the following closures were noteworthy: • August 1 – Bank Holiday (Varies by state) • August 8 – Raksha Bandhan (Observed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UP) • August 9 – Second Saturday • August 15 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Mumbai, Nagpur) • August 16 – Zonal Holiday in some Northeastern states • August 23 – Fourth Saturday August 25 – Janmashtami (Many states). August 25 – Janmashtami (Many states).

List of Bank Holidays in August 2025: State-wise • 3 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India • 8 August 2025 (Tendong Lho Rum Faat)- Gangtok • 9 August 2025 (Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Second Saturday)- Pan India • 10 August 2025 (Sunday)- All States • 13 August 2025 (Patriots’ Day)- Imphal • 15 August 2025 (Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami)- Pan India • 16 August 2025 (Janmashtami)- Ahmedabad, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijaywada • 17 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India • 19 August 2025 (Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur)- Agartala

• 23 August 2025 (Fourth Saturday)- Pan India • 24 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India • 25 August 2025 (Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)- Guwahati • 27 August 2025 (Ganesh Chaturthi)- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Panaji, Vijayawada • 28 August 2025 (Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai)- Bhubaneswar, Panaji. Will banks be closed on Raksha Bandhan 2025 nationwide? Yes, but only in those states that have formally recognised the festival. In August 2025, banks in a few northern states are expected to stay closed on Friday, August 8, which is Raksha Bandhan. Many national holidays, like as Teej and Janmashtami, are region-specific, but others, like Independence Day, are celebrated nationwide. For instance, on Raksha Bandhan, banks in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh would be closed, but not in the southern states.