Home / Education / News / NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: Know steps to check, download and more

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: Know steps to check, download and more

Today, on July 31, NBEMS has released the NEET PG Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download them from the official website at natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: The online admit card for NEET PG 2025 has been made available to those who successfully submitted their applications. Candidates should be aware that NBE will not email an admit card to anyone. The admit card needs to be downloaded using login credentials from the official website, nbe.edu.in. 
 
It is recommended that candidates review their NEET PG 2025 admit card and get in touch with the exam officials right away if there are any inconsistencies. NBE will hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift in a computer-based mode for the PG medical entrance examination.
 

NEET PG 2025 admit card: How to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in
Choose "NEET PG" and log in using the Applicant Login section
Press on "Download admit card"

View the admit card for errors/ spelling mistakes
Download and save the admit card of NEET PG 2025. 

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: What if students forget their login credentials?

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in
Choose the 'Applicant Login' option
Press on 'Forgot User ID/Password'
Give your User ID along with the security code and press 'Get Password'
A new password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

Name of the candidate
Date of birth
Category
NEET PG exam centre code
NEET PG exam date and time  
Reporting time
NEET PG 2025 roll number
Application ID
NEET PG exam day guidelines. 

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Helpline Number

In case of any errors in the NEET PG 2025 admit card, students must contact the NBE officials for corrections at helpline number 1800111700 (Toll Free) from Monday to Saturday: 0930 Hrs to 1730 Hrs.

NBE NEET 2025: Overview

All post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs offered by medical universities nationwide can be accessed through the NEET-PG. 
 
In the meantime, the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has expressed grave concerns about the distribution of NEET-PG centres in an urgent representation written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. 
 
The action was taken in response to widespread worry and discomfort among candidates who claimed that they were assigned to exam centres in distant areas for the medical entrance exam.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

