Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days

During December, banks in India will stay shut for 18 days. People wanting to visit the bank for urgent issues must be aware of the predetermined holiday dates.

Bank customers should take note that although physical branches will be shut on these upcoming holidays, UPI, digital services like mobile banking and internet banking will stay functional with no disturbances.

It is also important to note that along with festival holidays in December 2023, banks in the nation will likewise stay shut on 5 Sundays and 2 Saturdays, making the overall holidays of 18 days.

Bank holidays in December 2023 1. December 1, 2023: State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland). 2. December 3, 2023: Sunday. 3. December 4, 2023: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa). 4. December 9, 2023: Saturday. 5. December 10, 2023: Sunday. 6. December 12, 2023: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya). 7. December 13, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim). 8. December 14, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim). 9. December 17, 2023: Sunday. 10. December 18, 2023: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya). 11. December 19, 2023: Goa Liberation Day (Goa). 12. December 23, 2023: Saturday. 13. December 24, 2023: Sunday.

14. December 25, 2023: Christmas (Across India).

15. December 26, 2023: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya).

16. December 27, 2023: Christmas (Nagaland).

17. December 30, 2023: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya).

18. December 31, 2023: Sunday.

Details of the Bank strike in December 2023 Before, the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) had decided to call for a 6-day nationwide strike in December, affecting various banks on various dates. But, a few media outlets reported that as IBA is said to agree to their demands, unions have now called to hold the strike in December and January 2-6, 2024, respectively. However, the all-India strike on January 19 and 20 2024, stands planned as per the schedule.