Bank holidays in January 2025: Check state-wise bank holiday complete list

Bank holidays in January 2025: We have just entered the New Year and the list of bank holidays in January 2025 is out. The first month of the year 2025 will witness 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the holiday calendar for banks. These holidays are determined by several factors, including national and state observances, cultural or religious traditions, operational needs, government directives, and coordination with other banks.

January 2025 Bank Holiday Calendar

January 1, 2025 - Wednesday - New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong (Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong)

New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong (Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong) January 2, 2025 - Thursday - Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration (Aizawl, Gangtok)

Thursday Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration (Aizawl, Gangtok) January 5, 2025 - Sunday - (All over India)

Sunday - (All over India) January 6, 2025 - Monday - Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday (Chandigarh)

Monday Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday (Chandigarh) January 11, 2025 - Saturday - Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/Second Saturday (Imphal, Aizawl)

Saturday Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/Second Saturday (Imphal, Aizawl) January 12, 2025 - Sunday- (All over India)

Sunday- (All over India) January 14, 2025 - Tuesday - Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali {Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow}

Tuesday Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali {Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow} January 15, 2025 - Wednesday - Thiruvalluvar Day (Chennai)

Wednesday Thiruvalluvar Day (Chennai) January 16, 2025 - Thursday - Uzhavar Thirunal (Chennai)

Thursday Uzhavar Thirunal (Chennai) January 19, 2025 - Sunday - (All over India)

Sunday (All over India) January 23, 2025 - Thursday - Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti Agartala, Bhubaneswar, (Kolkata)

Thursday Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti Agartala, Bhubaneswar, (Kolkata) January 25, 2025 - Saturday - Fourth Saturday All over India

Saturday Fourth Saturday All over India January 26, 2025 - Sunday - Republic Day (All over India)

Digital Banking Services

Although banks will remain closed on the holidays listed above, digital services will remain active.

Bank issues secure digital services through net banking, mobile applications, and by implementing advanced security protocols to protect customer data. This helps bank customers to continue using important banking services even on days when the banks are closed.

Customers can perform various online transactions including payments, transfers and balance checks, whilst physical branches remain closed.

Banking services ensure seamless access, fostering efficient financial management for users.