Travel tips for first-time travelers to Maha Kumbh 2025, know all details

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is currently the centre of attraction nationwide since it will host the Maha Kumbh Mela next month. Every 12 years, Prayagraj hosts the Maha Kumbh, which will take place this year from January 13 to February 26. The city will welcome thousands of national and international devotees for the grand religious gathering.

India's spiritual tradition will be explored in depth during the Mahakumbh 2025, providing a unique experience. This large gathering in Prayagraj is an event you should not miss, whether you are a traveler hoping to experience culture and tradition or a seeker of spiritual graces. Here is the comprehensive guide to Mahakumbh 2025 travel advice for all first-time visitors.

Maha Kumbh 2025: When and where

Every 12 years, Prayagraj, a city rich in mythology and history, hosts the Maha Kumbh. The holy Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical Saraswati rivers merge here. Millions of people will attend this spiritual carnival from January to March 2025. The most auspicious dates for a ceremonial plunge in the Sangam are those associated with the Shahi Snan (royal baths).

• Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025)

• Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan) (January 14, 2025)

• Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan) (January 29, 2025)

• Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan) (February 3, 2025)

• Maghi Purnima (February 12, 2025)

• Maha Shivratri (Final Snan) (February 26, 2025).

Maha Kumbh 2025: Must-see attractions

• Processions- Witness the grandeur of the Shahi Snan Processions as devotees, saints, and Naga sadhus march to the ghats accompanied by drums, chants, and a strong sense of spiritual devotion.

• Sangam Rituals- Under the supervision of priests, join pilgrims for a cleansing dip at the confluence of the rivers.

• Cultural Extravaganza- Attend camps to witness folk dances, religious music performances, and philosophical debates.

• Introducing the Naga Sadhus- Admire the life of these ascetics who give up material life in pursuit of enlightenment.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Tips for first-timers

• For a calm experience at bathing ghats, stay away from peak times.

• To honour the spiritual essence, respect every tradition and practice.

• To protect your health, drink enough water and make hygienic eating choices.

• Purchase tickets in advance for flights, trains, or buses to Maha Kumbh.

• You should reserve a hotel in advance if you plan to stay in Prayagraj.

• You should take a bath in the Ganga somewhere where there are fewer people because Maha Kumbh is very crowded.

• Take caution of your possessions when you are at the Maha Kumbh fair because the cases of theft are very common.

• Remember to bring certain necessities before you travel to Prayagraj, such as an ID card, snacks, necessary medications, and wool clothing.