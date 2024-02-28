Bank holidays in March 2024: Everything you need to know about 14 days

Set up your timetables as banks in India will remain closed for somewhere around 14 days in March 2024. These include public holidays, regional holidays, and daily closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alongwith the respective state governments, decide these holidays.

The list of National holidays includes Chapchar Kut on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29. The holidays decided by the state include Bihar Diwas for March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27 in Bihar.

Other holidays include the regular bank closures on second Saturday (March 9), fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays of the month. In spite of these holidays, online banking services will stay available nationwide.

Bank holidays: March 2024 March 1 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Mizoram) March 3: Sunday March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram) March 9: Second Saturday March 10: Sunday March 17: Sunday March 22 (Friday): Bihar Divas (Patna) March 23: Fourth Saturday March 24: Sunday March 25 (Monday): Holi (second day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi (everywhere except Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Kohima, Patna, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 26 (Tuesday): Yaosang 2nd day/Holi (Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna)

March 27 (Wednesday): Holi (Patna)

March 29: Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar)

March 31: Sunday