Home / India News / Bank holidays in March 2024: Everything you need to know about 14 days

Bank holidays in March 2024: Everything you need to know about 14 days

For the month of March 2024, banks are set to stay shut for at least 14 days. These holidays are determined by the RBI and state governments and include both public and regional holidays

Bank holidays in March 2024. Photo: Bloomberg
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Set up your timetables as banks in India will remain closed for somewhere around 14 days in March 2024. These include public holidays, regional holidays, and daily closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alongwith the respective state governments, decide these holidays. 
The list of National holidays includes Chapchar Kut on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29. The holidays decided by the state include Bihar Diwas for March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27 in Bihar. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Other holidays include the regular bank closures on second Saturday (March 9), fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays of the month. In spite of these holidays, online banking services will stay available nationwide.

Bank holidays: March 2024
March 1 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)
March 3: Sunday
March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)
March 9: Second Saturday
March 10: Sunday
March 17: Sunday
March 22 (Friday): Bihar Divas (Patna)
March 23: Fourth Saturday
March 24: Sunday
March 25 (Monday): Holi (second day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi (everywhere except Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Kohima, Patna, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 26 (Tuesday): Yaosang 2nd day/Holi (Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna)
March 27 (Wednesday): Holi (Patna)
March 29: Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar)
March 31: Sunday

Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

Cong's Vikramaditya Singh quits as Himachal minister, says MLAs humiliated

Himachal Assembly speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, adjourns House

Mahadev App case: ED raids over 15 locations in West Bengal, Mumbai, NCR

Gaganyaan mission: Meet the four astronaut-designates taking India to space

'Ancient country, new ideas': Bill Gates' praise for India in latest trip

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Govt on Indian banksBanking outletsBanking system

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story