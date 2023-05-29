Home / India News / Banks need to improve digitalisation, keep vigil on stressed loan: Official

Banks need to improve digitalisation, keep vigil on stressed loan: Official

Bank should also undertake financial literacy and financial inclusion activities, he said after inaugurating the zonal office of ESAF Small Finance Bank here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Banks need to improve digitalisation, keep vigil on stressed loan: Official

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Monday said banks need to focus on digitalisation and keep a vigil on stressed loans.

Bank should also undertake financial literacy and financial inclusion activities, he said after inaugurating the zonal office of ESAF Small Finance Bank here.

Karad said banks should do timely recognition of non-performing assets and make adequate provisions so that the banking system remains healthy.

Emphasising on use of technology, he said, it is the future and there is need to promote digital banking.

Speaking on the occasion, ESAF Small Finance Bank managing director K Paul Thomas said the bank has special focus on agriculture sector.

The bank signed an agreement with Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited for providing crop insurance.

The bank, which has nearly 600 branches spread across 21 states, recorded over four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 302.33 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. The bank earned a profit of Rs 54.73 crore a year ago.

Total business (including advances under collection management) increased by 23.22 per cent to Rs 30,996.89 crore, compared to Rs 25,155.76 crore in the preceding year.

Deposits increased 14.44 per cent from Rs 12,815.07 crore to Rs 14,665.63 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. Gross advances increased 16.38 per cent from Rs 12,130.64 crore to Rs 14,118.13 crore as of March 31, 2023.

Also Read

ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offers up to 9% returns effective from today

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Odisha Cabinet approves 18 proposals including new rural housing scheme

Centre has approved ex-gratia in Bhiwandi building collapse case: MoS Patil

Admission process for institutes like IIT based on discipline: Bombay HC

Rainfall expected in Delhi, heatwave unlikely to return this week: IMD

Himachal CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Kejriwal in Delhi

Topics :BanksDigitalisationFinance Ministry

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story