Home / India News / Himachal CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Kejriwal in Delhi

Sukhu said that high-level discussions will be held for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna River water sharing

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and discussed water sharing agreements of Renuka and Kishau hydro projects, an official statement said on Monday.

In the Sunday evening meeting, various common issues between both states were discussed besides electric supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una district with the support of Bhakra Beas Management Board, it said.

Sukhu said that high-level discussions will be held for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna River water sharing.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalHimachal PradeshDelhiYamuna river

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

