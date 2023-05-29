Himachal CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Kejriwal in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and discussed water sharing agreements of Renuka and Kishau hydro projects, an official statement said on Monday.

In the Sunday evening meeting, various common issues between both states were discussed besides electric supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una district with the support of Bhakra Beas Management Board, it said.

Sukhu said that high-level discussions will be held for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna River water sharing.