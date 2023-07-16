Home / India News / Batch of over 6,600 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu amid rain

Batch of over 6,600 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu amid rain

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Another batch of over 6,600 Amarnath pilgrims left the Jammu city early Sunday for Kashmir amid rain and tight security to embark on the annual pilgrimage, an official said.

Over 2.10 lakh devotees have so far visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, situated at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, since the beginning of the 62-day-long yatra on July 1.

"The 14th batch, comprising 6,684 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu for the valley in a convoy of 241 vehicles between 3.30 am and 3.55 am," the official said.

The pilgrim convoy left for the two base camps, Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal district, amid moderate rains which went on for hours drenching several parts of Jammu and leaving many roads waterlogged.

According to the official, 3,686 pilgrims left for Pahalgam base camp in 132 vehicles, while 2,998 pilgrims are heading for Baltal in 109 vehicles.

With the latest dispatch, a total of 86,865 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 -- the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Topics :Amarnath yatraJammuAmarnath pilgrims

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

