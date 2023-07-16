Home / India News / Yamuna's water level drops to 206.02 mt, waterlogging situation improves

Yamuna's water level drops to 206.02 mt, waterlogging situation improves

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, it said

ANI
According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As per Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday against 207.58 m yesterday morning.

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, it said.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday. At 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres.

However, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert restricting movement on Bhairon marg due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge as water slowly recedes.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch", the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said, adding nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging.

New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Water, water everywhere: Waterlogging hits Delhi NCR; all you need to know

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Top headlines: Twitter cash flow negative; traffic advisory issued in Delhi

Defence firm Naval Group welcomes extension of India-France partnership

As Yamuna overflows, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Pragati Maidan

5 Kanwariayas electrocuted to death, 5 others injured in UP's Meerut

Delhi traffic police advisory: Roads to avoid as heavy rain lashes city

Topics :Yamuna riverDelhiWaterlogging

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story