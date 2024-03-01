Home / India News / BEE helps to reduce energy use by 3.5%, reduce carbon emissions: RK Singh

BEE helps to reduce energy use by 3.5%, reduce carbon emissions: RK Singh

The minister made the remarks at the 22nd Foundation Day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statement issued by the Power Ministry said

Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The programmes and initiatives of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency have helped the country to cut 3.5 per cent of energy consumption annually and reduce yearly carbon emissions by 306 million tonnes (MT), Union Minister RK Singh said on Friday.

The minister made the remarks at the 22nd Foundation Day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statement issued by the Power Ministry said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"BEE helped India to reduce its energy consumption by around 3.5 per cent, and to reduce its carbon emissions by 306 million tonnes per annum," the Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy said.

Some of the BEE's programmes and initiatives are Buildings Energy Efficiency, Star Label for consumer goods, and Energy Efficiency in Small & Medium Industry etc. These initiatives aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce higher consumption of power.

"Road transport accounts for 12 per cent of country-related carbon dioxide emissions and constitutes 92 per cent of all transport-related energy demand and 94 per cent of transport-related CO2 emissions," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre along with other senior officials of the ministry attended the event.

"Their unwavering support and guidance are pivotal in advancing key BEE programmes and initiatives, reflecting a shared commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future," Bakre said.

BEE, under the Ministry of Power, promotes the use of energy-efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems. It takes various steps to encourage preferential treatment for the use of energy-efficient equipment or appliances.

Also Read

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Energy Efficiency Services inks 5 initial pacts to boost renewables, others

State-run agency suggests mandatory green hydrogen norms for oil refineries

Action on energy demand can save global economy $2 trillion a year: WEF

India's power demand for ACs to exceed total consumption of Africa: IEA

It was of low intensity: Deputy CM Shivakumar on Bengaluru cafe bomb blast

Tunnel rescue hero slams BJP MP, LG for offering house in Delhi's Narela

'Avg daily passengers count in DTC buses yet to reach pre-Covid levels'

Deeply shocked, says India on killing of over 100 in northern Gaza

In Aatmanirbhar push, MoD makes indigenous purchases worth Rs 40K cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RK SinghPower ministryCarbon emissionsEnergy Efficiency

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story