Bengal Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill, Mamata calls it 'historic'

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the ' Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday, setting a historic precedent in India's legal framework for addressing sexual violence. With this bill, West Bengal becomes the first state to amend central laws relating to rape, gang-rape, and sexual crimes against children.

The bill will now be sent to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and subsequently to President Droupadi Murmu for formal assent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

'Historic' Bill

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the bill as 'historic' and a 'model' for other states. She stated that it serves as a tribute to the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital last month.

The 'Aparajita Bill' introduces severe penalties for sexual offences, including the death penalty for perpetrators whose actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. Those convicted of rape will face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In her address to the Assembly, Chief Minister Banerjee urged Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to advocate for the Governor’s prompt assent. She highlighted the bill's role in addressing gaps in central legislation, stating, "Rape is a grievous affront to humanity; we need social reforms to eradicate such crimes."

Banerjee added, "The Opposition should urge the Governor to sign the bill. It is our responsibility to enact it after that. We want justice from the CBI and the death penalty for the guilty."

She also criticised high rates of violence against women in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, claiming that West Bengal has made significant strides in delivering justice for victims. Banerjee lamented that discussions on the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) were not held prior to its passage and emphasised the need for thorough debate on critical issues.

More From This Section

BJP welcomes Aparajita Bill

The BJP welcomed the bill but noted that the BNS already includes stringent measures for addressing crimes against women and children. Party leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari proposed seven amendments to the bill and stressed the need for its immediate implementation.

"We want immediate implementation of this [anti-rape] law. It is the responsibility of the state government. We want results and guarantee that this bill will be implemented immediately," Adhikari was quoted as saying by India Today.

