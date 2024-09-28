Bengal docs to resume 'ceasework' post SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday

Junior doctors of West Bengal on Saturday night said that they would resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across the state after hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on Monday.



Their decision was taken after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted following the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night.



The medics alleged that the attack at Sagore Dutta Hospital have shown the state government has "totally failed" in keeping their promises to provide them security.

