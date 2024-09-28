Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bengal docs to resume 'ceasework' post SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday

Bengal docs to resume 'ceasework' post SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday

The medics alleged that the attack at Sagore Dutta Hospital have shown the state government has "totally failed" in keeping their promises to provide them security

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
Junior doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Junior doctors of West Bengal on Saturday night said that they would resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across the state after hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on Monday.
 
Their decision was taken after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted following the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The medics alleged that the attack at Sagore Dutta Hospital have shown the state government has "totally failed" in keeping their promises to provide them security.
 
"We are giving the state some time and want to hear their submission regarding our security in the Supreme Court on Monday. Then, from 5 PM we will start total cease work at all hospitals across Bengal," one of the junior doctors said.
 
Junior doctors on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days. They were on 'cease work' in protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Docs' cease work stir at WB hospital continues after patient kin's assault

Govt preventing us from organising convention on Sept 27: Junior docs

RG Kar case: CBI questioning of TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, doctor underway

RG Kar case: Doctors resume duties partially at some hospitals in Bengal

RG Kar case: Junior docs resume duties partially in Bengal after 42 days

Topics :Bengal doctors strikedoctors protestsWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story