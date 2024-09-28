Udhayanidhi elevated as dy CM, Senthil Balaji makes comeback in TN cabinet

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers, two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

Further, three ministers, including Mano Thangaraj who held the Dairy Development portfolio, have been dropped.

Besides Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and S M Nasar have been inducted. Balaji had resigned in February this year, months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam.