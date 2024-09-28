Mobile internet to be disabled in Assam for 8 hours on Sept 29 for job test

For the second time in September, mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the written examination for a recruitment test to Grade III posts. The suspension of mobile internet/ mobile data/ mobile wi-fi connectivity will be in place from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, an official release said on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp All are requested to bear with the inconvenience in the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent recruitment examination and thereby securing the future of the youths of the state, the release, issued by the secretary, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, said.

Mobile internet services were suspended for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 when the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts was conducted.

The written tests of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts of bachelor degree level and HSLC level will be held in two halves on Sunday.

The first half is from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 7,34,080 candidates are eligible to appear for the examinations to be conducted across the state.