Bengal LoP accuses state govt of manipulating electoral rolls during SIR

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday alleged that the state administration was involved in manipulating the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR, and that senior officials were personally intervening to retain ineligible names in the voter list.

He said the Election Commission (EC) should have acted "a little more swiftly" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters in Siliguri in north Bengal, Adhikari said, "The EC depends on the state machinery, which is indulged in fraud."

"The state machinery is trying to include the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the voter list," he alleged.

Adhikari claimed that senior officials were making direct calls to district-level authorities, including the district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers to ensure certain names remain on the voter rolls "in a wrong manner". "These allegedly included dead voters, duplicate voters, fake voters and Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said. However, the BJP leader welcomed the EC's intervention on Friday, after it appointed observers directly in the state and across all zones. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta has been named the Special Roll Observer for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said. The EC has also appointed 12 IAS officers as 'Electoral Roll Observers' to oversee key aspects of electoral roll preparation following the SIR and assist district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures, he said..

Adhikari further said that the BJP has deployed the highest number of booth level agents (BLAs) in the state during the ongoing revision exercise. Earlier in the day, he visited the home of Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh in Siliguri and felicitated her for her outstanding performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, 2025. He praised the young wicketkeeper-batter for her batting in the semifinal and final, calling her a "true daughter of West Bengal" who has achieved the rare feat of winning the ICC Women's U-19 World Cup, the Women's Premier League and the senior ICC Women's World Cup at a young age.

Meanwhile, police objected to setting up a podium obstructing vehicular traffic on a highway at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district for a rally scheduled to be addressed by Adhikari, leading to protests by BJP activists. The rally was part of the 'Parivartan Yatra' taken out by the BJP across West Bengal in the run up to the 2026 assembly polls. Adhikari, who reached Cooch Behar, told reporters that the public meeting will take place, adhering to all the guidelines and directives of the Calcutta High Court, keeping the highway free for traffic movement. A senior police officer said the podium was obstructing traffic movement in violation of the high court order, which specified the estimated number of the crowd and the area taken for setting up the stage.