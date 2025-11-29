Home / India News / Bengal LoP accuses state govt of manipulating electoral rolls during SIR

Bengal LoP accuses state govt of manipulating electoral rolls during SIR

He said the Election Commission (EC) should have acted "a little more swiftly" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Siliguri/Cooch Behar (WB)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday alleged that the state administration was involved in manipulating the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR, and that senior officials were personally intervening to retain ineligible names in the voter list.
 
He said the Election Commission (EC) should have acted "a little more swiftly" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
 
Speaking to reporters in Siliguri in north Bengal, Adhikari said, "The EC depends on the state machinery, which is indulged in fraud."
 
"The state machinery is trying to include the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the voter list," he alleged.
 
Adhikari claimed that senior officials were making direct calls to district-level authorities, including the district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers to ensure certain names remain on the voter rolls "in a wrong manner".
 
"These allegedly included dead voters, duplicate voters, fake voters and Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said.
 
However, the BJP leader welcomed the EC's intervention on Friday, after it appointed observers directly in the state and across all zones. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta has been named the Special Roll Observer for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said.
 
The EC has also appointed 12 IAS officers as 'Electoral Roll Observers' to oversee key aspects of electoral roll preparation following the SIR and assist district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures, he said..
 
Adhikari further said that the BJP has deployed the highest number of booth level agents (BLAs) in the state during the ongoing revision exercise.
 
Earlier in the day, he visited the home of Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh in Siliguri and felicitated her for her outstanding performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, 2025.
 
He praised the young wicketkeeper-batter for her batting in the semifinal and final, calling her a "true daughter of West Bengal" who has achieved the rare feat of winning the ICC Women's U-19 World Cup, the Women's Premier League and the senior ICC Women's World Cup at a young age.
 
Meanwhile, police objected to setting up a podium obstructing vehicular traffic on a highway at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district for a rally scheduled to be addressed by Adhikari, leading to protests by BJP activists.
 
The rally was part of the 'Parivartan Yatra' taken out by the BJP across West Bengal in the run up to the 2026 assembly polls.
 
Adhikari, who reached Cooch Behar, told reporters that the public meeting will take place, adhering to all the guidelines and directives of the Calcutta High Court, keeping the highway free for traffic movement.
 
A senior police officer said the podium was obstructing traffic movement in violation of the high court order, which specified the estimated number of the crowd and the area taken for setting up the stage.
 
As police denied permission to erect the stage, a row erupted as the BJP activists alleged that the law enforcers were acting in a partisan manner to suit the interests of TMC.
 
"The administration is acting in a vindictive manner. Despite the high court having already given a nod to the BJP to hold the rally, we are facing difficulty... We will move the court," a district BJP leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nilesh Rane booked for 'trespass' during alleged sting at BJP worker's home

Delhi's first-ever hot air balloon rides draw crowds at Baansera Park

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces ₹16,209 cr road projects across state

CM Omar Abdullah hopes December snowfall will revive J&K tourism

India re-elected to Int'l Maritime Organisation Council with highest vote

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalElection Comission

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story