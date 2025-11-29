Home / India News / Delhi's first-ever hot air balloon rides draw crowds at Baansera Park

Delhi's first-ever hot air balloon rides draw crowds at Baansera Park

From the balloon we could see the Akshardham Temple, Humayun's Tomb and the beautiful view of the river, a visitor said

hot air balloon rides at Delhi's Baansera Park
Photo: X/ @LtGovDelhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
The hot air balloon rides at Delhi's Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan have drawn visitors of all age groups, from children to senior citizens, many of whom visited the attraction for the first time.

Pinki and Dinesh Kumar travelled from Ghaziabad to take the ride, while several others reached the park early to secure their turn.

Anil Jain, a resident of Rajouri Garden, is in his 80s and said he had come to witness the activity out of curiosity.

"This is only the second time I have seen something like this here. I had taken a hot air balloon ride nearly 25 years ago near the Red Fort," he said.

Deepak Jain, who bought three tickets for his wife and brother, was among the first riders of the day.

"It was our first experience, and we were thrilled. From the balloon we could see the Akshardham Temple, Humayun's Tomb and the beautiful view of the river," he said.

His wife, Babita Jain, said more arrangements should be made for senior citizens.

"We had to climb into the basket and then get down the same way. There should be a gate or an easier entry option for elderly people," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :HumayunAkshardham templeadventure tourism

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

