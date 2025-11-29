Delhi's first-ever hot air balloon rides draw crowds at Baansera Park

The hot air balloon rides at Delhi's Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan have drawn visitors of all age groups, from children to senior citizens, many of whom visited the attraction for the first time.
Pinki and Dinesh Kumar travelled from Ghaziabad to take the ride, while several others reached the park early to secure their turn.
Anil Jain, a resident of Rajouri Garden, is in his 80s and said he had come to witness the activity out of curiosity.
"This is only the second time I have seen something like this here. I had taken a hot air balloon ride nearly 25 years ago near the Red Fort," he said.
Deepak Jain, who bought three tickets for his wife and brother, was among the first riders of the day.
"It was our first experience, and we were thrilled. From the balloon we could see the Akshardham Temple, Humayun's Tomb and the beautiful view of the river," he said.
His wife, Babita Jain, said more arrangements should be made for senior citizens.
"We had to climb into the basket and then get down the same way. There should be a gate or an easier entry option for elderly people," she said.
