Bengal to extend assistance to victims of bus accident in Odisha: Mamata

Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragic bus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night, Banerjee posted on X

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the bus accident in neighbouring Odisha and said her government would provide assistance to those affected in the mishap.

She announced that compensation would be paid to the next of kin of those, originating from West Bengal, killed in the accident and injured people as per rules.

The CM also said that the state administration is sending officials, materials, and ambulances to the accident site in Odisha for assistance.

Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragic bus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night, Banerjee posted on X.

At least five people, including a woman, died and around 35 others were injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday evening.

West Bengal administration has been on rescue and assistance mode from the very beginning. The bus was bound for our state and some of the dead and many of the injured have been ours.

"Vehicles have been sent to bring back the rescued passengers, she said, extending solidarity to my affected brothers and sisters of Purba Medinipur.

Banerjee also said, Beds have been reserved in Medinipur Medical College. Compensation will be paid to the next of kin of the dead and the injured as per rules.

The state administration, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur district officials are fully involved in relief assistance, the Bengal CM added.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

