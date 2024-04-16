She broke traffic rules 270 times in Bengaluru. And got fined Rs 1.36 lakh

A Bengaluru woman was fined Rs 1.36 lakh on her scooter for breaking traffic laws on a regular basis, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI).

Interestingly, the fine is much more than what her Honda Activa is worth. In her latest violation, the Bengaluru woman was seen tripling on a scooter without wearing helmets, and was handed a hefty challan of Rs 1.36 lakh, the TOI reported.

The TOI reported that TV9 Kannada shared the images from the CCTV footage on its YouTube channel. The Bengaluru woman had violated traffic rules a total of 270 times. Following her identification, the Activa scooter owned by her was impounded by authorities.

According to news reports, her violations included riding without a helmet, carrying a passenger without a helmet, riding on the wrong side of the traffic, using a mobile phone while riding, and jumping traffic signals. These violations were captured by CCTVs installed across her usual route – in and around Cox Town in Banaswadi – within the Bengaluru city, according to the TOI report.

In another incident, reported by the Economic Times (ET) last year, the Jayanagar traffic police in Bengaluru confiscated a scooter due to 255 traffic violations. The accused rider paid a spot fine of Rs 10,000, with an outstanding amount of Rs 1.3 lakh. The Traffic Management Centre (TMC) provided a list of vehicles with high violation counts, prompting police stations to track down and recover fines.

The ET reported that the man said that he had purchased the scooter for his son, who works as a courier delivery agent. Most of the violations, captured by an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera near the person's residence at the Sarakki junction, were committed by his son.