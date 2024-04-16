Home / India News / Boat capsizes in Jhelum River, Srinagar: Six drowned, several missing

Boat capsizes in Jhelum River, Srinagar: Six drowned, several missing

Adverse weather conditions, heightened by heavy rains over the past few days, caused landslides in the region, complicating rescue efforts

Boat capsizes on Jhelum River (Photo: ANI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This report has been updated.

A boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Srinagar on Tuesday, leaving six children dead and several others missing, according to a report by NDTV. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region, causing water levels in the river to rise significantly.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The boat was carrying more than 20 people, most of them were children. 10 passengers have been found, while 10 remain missing.

The boat  capsized after a rope used to help cross the river snapped.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Army personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing passengers. However, the challenging conditions posed by the swollen river complicated the rescue efforts.

"NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslides at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journeys," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The adverse weather conditions, exacerbated by heavy rains over the past few days, have triggered landslides in various areas, including along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway serves as a lifeline for the region, and its closure severely impacted transportation and connectivity in the region.

With rescue operations ongoing and the search for missing individuals continuing, authorities are urging caution and vigilance, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

This is a developing story.

Also Read

Data of 7.5 mn boAt customers leaked on dark web: Forbes India report

Google to investigate user claims of missing files on Drive for desktop

LIVE news updates: Boat capsizes in Jammu-Kashmir's Jhelum; 6 dead, 10 missing

Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest man

Homegrown BoAt, Noise working on in-house R&D to fend off Chinese rivals

Foreign entities fund Indian NGOs to halt public projects: I-T dept to SC

Musk's Starlink a step closer to India ops as govt gives in-principle nod

Vrindavan's 70-storey skyscraper temple would boost Indian tourism: ISKCON

Making iPhone camera modules in India: Apple in talks with Titan, Murugappa

LIVE news updates: Boat capsizes in Jammu-Kashmir's Jhelum; 6 dead, 10 missing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SrinagarDisaster managementheavy rainsBoatBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story