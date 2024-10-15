Bengaluru braces for a rainy week as IMD issues alert across Karnataka

Bengaluru residents should prepare for a wet week ahead as heavy rains are forecast to persist across the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the city experienced a maximum temperature of 25.4-degree Celsius and a minimum of 20.7-degree Celsius in the past 24 hours, with 3.3 mm of rainfall recorded. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for parts of the state, particularly coastal Karnataka, signalling caution over the coming days.

The IMD predicts heavy rains to continue throughout the week, with a generally cloudy sky expected between October 14 and October 17. The seven-day forecast indicates:

- October 15: Maximum temperature of 25-degree Celsius, minimum of 21-degree Celsius. A cloudy sky with heavy rain expected, prompting warnings for Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

- October 16: A slight increase in the maximum temperature to 26-degree Celsius, but heavy rain will persist. Areas such as Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara are on high alert for potential flooding and local disruptions.

- October 17: The rain will continue with a maximum temperature of 27-degree Celsius. The forecast indicates no immediate respite from the downpours.

The intensity of the rain is expected to decrease slightly by October 18, with lighter showers forecast. Temperatures will remain stable with a maximum of 28-degree Celsius and a minimum of 21-degree Celsius. By October 19 and 20, the city will experience regular showers, but heavy rains will subside.

Rainfall alerts



Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued across Karnataka, particularly in coastal and interior regions. On October 15, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as well as in parts of South Interior Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru.

By October 16, intense rainfall will continue in coastal Karnataka, while areas in North Interior Karnataka, such as Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri, are likely to see significant downpours.



On October 17, heavy rain is expected to persist in Coastal Karnataka and extend into South Interior Karnataka, with districts like Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, and Ramanagara likely to be affected by very heavy rains.

With widespread rain warnings across the state, residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take precautions in vulnerable areas.