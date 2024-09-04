Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Renukaswamy murder: Police files chargesheet against accused Darshan, other

The 3991-page chargesheet, which includes 231 witness statements, was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court

Darshan Thoogudeepa
Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, who are accused in the case, are currently under judicial custody in different prisons in the state
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

The case was investigated from all angles, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters here.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June nine.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.


First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

