Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', GRAP stage 1 restrictions implemented

GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries

Representative Image | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital on Tuesday as the air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day.

Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.

GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Air quality in Delhi has continued to remain in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 207 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI dipped to the 'poor' zone after Dussehra.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the weather department.

Humidity was at 64 per cent at 8:30 am, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department has predicted cloudy skies for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.


First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

